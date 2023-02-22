Pakistani who married her ‘Ludo partner’

Bengaluru: Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru said that the 19-year-old Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to live with her Indian partner has been deported.

“She was taken to Amritsar for repatriation to Pakistan via Attari land border on Sunday,” said an officer attached to FRRO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though she was living in Bengaluru in violation of the Foreigners Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, a decision was taken not to press charges and deport her. Her 26-year-old partner Mulayam Singh Yadav has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 495 (concealing marriage), 468 (forgery) and 471 (forging documents) of the IPC, the officer said.

According to Bengaluru police, the calls made by the Pakistani woman to her parents in Sindh led to the police tracking her to a labour camp in Bengaluru. In the last week of January, police arrested Yadav, who was working as a security guard in Bengaluru, for bringing a Pakistani girl to India and living with her in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police, Whitefield, S Girish said Singh came in contact with 19-year-old Iqra Jeevani from Pakistan’s Hyderabad through an online game. “The man used to work as a security guard at a private firm and used to play Ludo online. Last year, he came in contact with a minor girl and asked his Pakistani girlfriend to come to Bengaluru so they could get married. They came to India rough Nepal in September 2022,” the DCP said.

Explaining the investigation that led to the arrest, Girish said that after coming to Bengaluru in September, Jeevani was living in the labourer quarters at Bellandur police station limits. “Since she was missing her family, she used to make calls to Hyderabad in Pakistan several times. These calls were intercepted by the intelligence agencies and based on the inputs we made the arrest,” said Girish.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November 2022, Yadav met her in Nepal and both travelled to Bihar. Police said Jeevani changed her name to Rava Yadav and landed in Bengaluru. “During her stay, Yadav had made a fake Aadhar card for her and they had also tried to make a passport,” said Girish.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 7 of the Foreigners Act against Govinda Reddy, the owner of the property where the couple was staying, for failing to inform police about the foreigner staying illegally in his building.

This is not the first case in Bengaluru, where an Indian in love with a Pakistani brought her to India illegally. On May 25, 2017, an Indian and three Pakistani nationals were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly staying in India under fake identities. They were living in South Bengaluru’s Kumaraswamy Layout for the past nine months. Besides their Pakistani passports, the trio was found to be in possession of Indian voter identity and Aadhar cards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During interrogation, Shihab and Sameera told police that they met each other in 2012 when they were working in Oman. Sameera’s mother had passed away, while her father, who had remarried, was not in touch with her.

Sameera found solace in Shahib and they got married three years later. Sameera was pregnant with her first child when her estranged father came to Oman upon learning about his daughter’s marriage to an Indian. She was taken back to Karachi and was kept under house arrest. During this period, Sameera had a miscarriage, she told the Bengaluru Police.

With the help of Sameera’s cousin Kirhon and her fiancée Khasif, Shihab made plans to take her out of Karachi. Realising that her father would find them in Oman again, Shihab decided to take Sameera to India. Kirhon and Khasif, who faced opposition from their families to their marriage, tagged along.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple flew from Muscat to Kathmandu in September 2016. They subsequently crossed the Indian border in Bihat by road, and travelled to Patna, before arriving in Bengaluru. They were arrested by police after a police man who grew suspicious of Sameera’s Urdu accent questioned them.

In 2022, Sameera and her four-year-old daughter were deported after they spent 5 years in jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON