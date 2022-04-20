Palakkad murder: Three RSS workers arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: A special investigation team of the Kerala police has arrested three Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in connection with last week’s murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker P Subair in Palakkad, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters in Palakkad, additional director general of police, Vijay Sakhre, identified the arrested trio as K Ramesh, Arumughan and Saravanan, and said they were directly involved in the murder.

According to Sakhre, Subair was killed as revenge for the November 2021 murder of RSS leader Sanjith. The police officer said Ramesh was a close associate of Sanjith and was the main conspirator in the Subair killing.

“Ramesh was close to slain RSS leader Sanjith. Before his death he told the former that if anything happens to him Subair will be responsible,” said the ADGP, adding that an investigation was progressing in the conspiracy angle as well.

The district reported two back-to-back political murders last week -- Subair was killed on Friday and RSS leader S K Sreenivasan was murdered less than 24 hours. The SDPI had blamed the RSS for Subair’s murder.

Speaking about the probe into Sreenivasan’s murder, Sakhre said the SIT had identified six persons, all SDPI workers, and they will be arrested soon

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran accused police of dragging their feet in the probe. Surendran said they would demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder during the visit of Union home minister next week. Leaders of the RSS and BJP had boycotted a peace meeting held in the district on Monday.