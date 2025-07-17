'PAN PAN PAN': What Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight pilot said before emergency landing in Mumbai

The pilot of the Goa-bound IndiGo flight 6E 6271 from Delhi "declared 'PAN PAN PAN'" before making an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport, one of the officials told HT, requesting anonymity. The IndiGo flight 6E 6271 will now undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations. (HT File)

The flight, an Airbus A320neo aircraft, carrying 191 people, took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Goa Airport when an engine issue mid-air forced it to make an emergency landing in Mumbai. The flight landed safely at 9:53 pm.

Mumbai airport officials told HT that the incident took place when the IndiGo flight was flying about 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said, "The pilot declared "PAN PAN PAN" (an urgent message indicating a non-life-threatening emergency) due to a malfunction in engine number 1).”

However, IndiGo had said that the diversion was prompted by a technical glitch. An airlines spokesperson said, "A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai."

At around 9:32 pm, the flight crew requested a diversion to Mumbai. "It was then that, as per the SOP, an ambulance as well as fire tenders were on standby and followed the aircraft till the bay. The aircraft, however, landed safely at 9.53 pm, two minutes ahead of its expected arrival time,” a second official said.

All passengers and crew members were reported to be safe.

The IndiGo flight 6E 6271 will now undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations. The airline will arrange for an alternative aircraft for the passengers.

Earlier on Sunday, a SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi was forced to abort due to a technical snag after reaching the runway for takeoff. Passengers on board claimed that the flight, which was originally scheduled to depart at 12 pm on July 13, finally took off at around 9:05 pm, with a delay of more than nine hours.

Passengers said that the aircraft halted suddenly after taxiing toward the runway, creating cause for confusion and concern. Flyers were reportedly stuck inside the flight for nearly an hour before being deplaned, only to reboard that late evening.

Last week, a Raipur-bound IndiGo aircraft from Indore, carrying 51 passengers, returned to the airport shortly after takeoff due to a technical fault, an official said.

The pilot realised the technical fault in flight 6E-7295 after the plane had taken off from Indore and covered a distance of about 60 nautical miles, Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipinkant Seth told news agency PTI.

(with inputs from Neha LM Tripathi)