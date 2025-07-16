Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

An IndiGo flight going from Delhi to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday after one of its engines reportedly failed, PTI reported citing sources. The flight landed in Mumbai just before 10 pm. (Representative image/Reuters file)

Multiple flight trackers showed that an IndiGo flight took off from Delhi for Goa around 8 pm, delayed by about half an hour; but was diverted to Mumbai where it landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport just before 10 pm.