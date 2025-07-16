Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

Trackers showed IndiGo flight took off from Delhi around 8 pm, delayed by about half an hour; but was diverted to Mumbai where it landed just before 10 pm
An IndiGo flight going from Delhi to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday after one of its engines reportedly failed, PTI reported citing sources.
Multiple flight trackers showed that an IndiGo flight took off from Delhi for Goa around 8 pm, delayed by about half an hour; but was diverted to Mumbai where it landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport just before 10 pm.