Raipur-bound IndiGo flight returns to Indore due to technical snag

An IndiGo Indore-Raipur flight with 51 passengers on board returned to the airport here shortly after takeoff on Tuesday due to a technical fault, an official said. The pilot realised the technical fault in the IndiGo Airlines flight number 6E-7295 after the plane had taken off from Indore and covered a distance of about 60 nautical miles, Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipinkant Seth told PTI.
