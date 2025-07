Raipur-bound IndiGo flight returns to Indore due to technical snag

An IndiGo Indore-Raipur flight with 51 passengers on board returned to the airport here shortly after takeoff on Tuesday due to a technical fault, an official said. The pilot realised the technical fault in the IndiGo Airlines flight number 6E-7295 after the plane had taken off from Indore and covered a distance of about 60 nautical miles, Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipinkant Seth told PTI. The plane did not make an "emergency landing", the airport director claimed, without giving details of the technical fault. (PTI/Representational Image)

The plane took off from the Indore airport around 6.35 am on Tuesday, and a few minutes later, the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC), following which it returned due to technical reasons, he said.

