Delhi-bound Air India flight from Riyadh diverted to Jaipur. Here's why

A Delhi-bound Air India flight AI 926 from Riyadh was diverted to Jaipur International Airport late on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions in the capital. Passengers were offered alternative flight options to Delhi, but they instead opted for road transportation. (Representative Image/Reuters)

The flight was originally supposed to land at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at around 1 am on July 7. However, adverse weather forced the aircraft to be diverted to Jaipur, news agency ANI reported.

After landing at Jaipur, passengers were offered alternative flight options to Delhi, sources were cited as saying. However, the passengers instead chose to travel by road. They have since left Jaipur for Delhi by road.

Earlier on Friday, an Air India pilot collapsed in the cockpit just minutes before he was supposed to operate the airline's Bengaluru to Delhi flight.

The airline confirmed that there was a "medical emergency" involving one of its pilots who was rostered to operate its flight AI 2414 to Delhi on the morning of July 4. The pilot was in the cockpit and just about to sign the necessary documents to accept the aircraft for flying when he collapsed.

Subsequently, AI2414 was delayed and flown by another pilot, Air India said.

Air India flights have been under the radar since the deadly crash of AI 171 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, killing 270 people. The Gatwick-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner plunged into the hostel complex of a medical college in Meghani Nagar just minutes after its takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport. The crash killed all onboard, leaving a lone surviving passenger.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the crash. Meanwhile, the airline has provided compensation to majority of the crash victims.

Delhi weather

Delhi has been under a heavy rain alert since Sunday, causing disruptions in the everyday lives of many. In the early hours of Monday as well, an intense spell of rain triggered waterlogging issues in many areas, including the Mehrauli-Badarpur road.

IMD has issued a yellow alert of rain, thunderstorms and lightning in the national capital for Monday as well.

A 15-day heavy rain alert has been issued to multiple states by the India Meteorological Department, including Delhi.