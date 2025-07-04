Air India pilot ‘collapses’ before operating Bengaluru-Delhi flight

An Air India flight from Bengaluru to Delhi was delayed in the early hours of July 4 after the pilot collapsed shortly before take-off and was rushed to hospital, PTI reported citing sources. Air India flight was delayed after the pilot collapsed before departure in Bengaluru. (Representational image/ REUTERS File)

The pilot, who was scheduled to operate flight AI2414, could not proceed due to a medical emergency. The airline arranged for another pilot to operate the flight, which eventually departed after a delay.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said there was a medical emergency involving one of its pilots, following which he was taken to a local hospital.

“There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of 04 July. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, that he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Air India said the pilot is stable and under medical care. The flight was delayed and flown by another pilot, and the airline is focusing on supporting the pilot and his family, it added.

"He is currently stable but continues to be under the supervision of doctors at the same hospital. Consequently, AI2414 was delayed and operated by another member of our cockpit crew. Our immediate priority is to assist the pilot and his family to ensure his speedy recovery,” the airline said.

Air India Express pilot dies after cardiac arrest post landing in Delhi

Earlier on April 9, a 36-year-old Air India Express first officer died after suffering a cardiac arrest shortly after landing a flight in Delhi.

The pilot collapsed a few minutes after landing and later died in hospital. Initial reports indicated that the situation was poorly managed, and a group of pilots had alleged that the co-pilot was fatigued, prompting the need for a detailed investigation.

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. The directive, issued by DGCA director general Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on April 17, also asked investigators to review existing guidelines and circulars related to such incidents and recommend changes if necessary.