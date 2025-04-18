DGCA orders probe into pilot’s death after landing in Delhi, seeks review of SOPs

NEW DELHI: India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a detailed investigation into the death of an Air India Express pilot due to cardiac arrest shortly after landing in Delhi on April 9. An Air India Express flight is seen behind a residential area during its landing at the airport in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The order, issued by DGCA director general Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on April 17, has also asked investigators to examine the existing guidelines and circulars in this regard and suggest changes if needed.

“...I hereby order investigation of sudden cardiac arrest to M/s AIXL First Officer while operating Flight IX-1153 from Srinagar to Delhi on 09.04.2025,” Kidwai said in his order.

The investigation is set to be conducted as per the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.

A copy of the order was also sent to the airline’s chief of flight safety.

The 36-year-old Air India Express first officer collapsed a few minutes after landing on April 9 and passed away in the hospital. Initial reports suggested the situation was poorly handled and a group of pilots also alleged that the co-pilot was fatigued, triggering the need for a detailed investigation.

Kidwai has appointed DGCA deputy director of Air Safety, Vishal Yadav, as the investigator-in-charge, and Group Capt. Murtaza, Director of Medical Services (Counter Air), as subject matter expert and member for carrying out the investigation.

“The team is directed to submit the final investigation report as early as possible, preferably within a period of six months,” Kidwai said in the order.

HT has reviewed a copy of the order.

The aviation regulator has asked the investigators to focus on determining key facts, including whether the crew reported any sickness to air traffic control (ATC) while in the air and, if so, whether the ATC initiated action appropriately.

Kidwai also asked the team to check the medical history of the deceased crew member and whether the airline had taken due precautions while rostering a crew member with flying restrictions due to medical reasons.

The team has also been told to ascertain if any specific medical checks are required for such pilots before undertaking flights, and whether fellow crew members took appropriate action when the co-pilot reported feeling unwell.

Kidwai also asked the team to investigate the time taken to rush the deceased to the medical centre at the airport and subsequently to the nearest civil hospital.

Besides, the team has been asked to assess the preparedness of the airport’s medical centre in handling such emergencies.

HT on Wednesday reported that the government would re-examine standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling medical emergencies at airports.

As per norms, the deceased pilot was last assessed by the Indian Air Force medical team in January this year and declared fit to fly, but his flying licence did not permit him to operate without an experienced pilot.

Experts and former pilots previously told HT that it was important to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.