Parliamentary committee raises concerns over flight delays

A parliamentary standing committee has expressed concerns over mounting flight delays at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, where the closure of one runway has created widespread disruptions, according to people familiar with the matter. T1 Terminal at Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which convened on Thursday to review the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) operational efficiency and service quality, reportedly shifted its focus to address growing passenger inconvenience at Delhi and other airports nationwide.

People privy to the discussions revealed that the closure of runway 28 at Delhi airport has triggered a ripple effect across India’s aviation network. “In just ten days since the closure, the ripple effect has led to flight delays amounting to nearly 320 hours across the country,” said one person aware of the discussions, citing information that was discussed.

A second individual familiar with Thursday’s meeting suggested that Delhi airport alone is witnessing approximately 240 flight delays per day. “The situation appears to reflect inadequate planning, largely attributed to the AAI,” the person said.

Delhi airport, which manages over 1,200 flights daily, operates four runways: 27-09, 28-10, 29L-11R, and 29R-11L, with the last one becoming operational in 2023.

On a typical day, the airport handles up to 46 arrivals per hour. However, an airport official told HT that with runway 28/10 currently closed, that number has dropped to around 36 arrivals per hour.

According to Flightradar24, a live flight tracking website, 510 departing flights were delayed at IGI Airport on Thursday. The average delay in departures was reportedly around 42 minutes, while arrivals experienced a relatively modest delay of five minutes.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, had announced the planned closure of runway 28/10 in February. At the time, CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar stated that the runway would be shut for four to five months to facilitate an upgrade of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to CAT III B standards—an enhancement aimed at enabling operations in low-visibility conditions, which are common during Delhi’s fog-laden winters.

More recently, on April 11, Jaipuriar told reporters that the runway is expected to be operational again by September, ahead of the winter travel peak, thereby allowing the upgraded system to be in place during fog season.

The DIAL posted an advisory on X (formerly Twitter) on April 9 stating, “Delhi Airport is currently undergoing essential runway upgrades... We are working closely with stakeholders to minimize any potential impact on operations.”

A former airport official, who requested anonymity, explained the cascading effect: “The unavailability of even one runway tends to reduce an airport’s handling capacity. Delhi is the busiest airport in the country and serves as a key hub for connections nationwide. Any extended disruption here is almost certain to have a cascading impact on the network.”

“While weather undoubtedly plays a significant role in disrupting flight movements, proactive and advanced flight planning is essential in such situations,” added a former official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Airlines have asked passengers to check their flight schedules before leaving for the airport. However, they reportedly have not announced any advance flight cancellations, potentially contributing to the ongoing congestion.