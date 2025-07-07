Delhi rains: Operations at airport normal, traffic snarls expected in busy hours

Delhi airport on Monday issued an advisory for passengers due to rain and thunderstorms in the national capital, encouraging them to use the Delhi metro to reach the airport. Delhi airport issued an advisory due to rains.(HT Photo)

According to the advisory, all operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport are normal despite the weather.

“As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free,” the post on X read.

The advisory also encouraged passengers coming to the airport to use alternative transport, like the Delhi Metro, to avoid delays due to traffic because of the rains.

“Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines,” the advisory read.

Traffic snarls expected due to Delhi rains

Delhi's weather conditions may lead to snarls in road traffic during peak hours, so commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

Many areas in the national capital saw waterlogging due to the incessant rain that has been pouring since morning. Such conditions are definitely not conducive to smooth traffic during rush hours.

According to the news agency IANS, heavy rain in Delhi caused long traffic jams on the Outer Ring Road towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate on the first day of the week. Such scenes are common in the national capital whenever it starts raining.

According to the regional weather department, the prediction for the next two days is a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi and NCR, and very light to light rain through the rest of the week from Wednesday to Sunday.

As per the IMD website, Delhi was under a yellow alert on Monday and Tuesday.