Delhi weather today: Residents wake up to rain, more showers expected; yellow alert issued

Residents of Delhi-NCR got a huge relief from the heat and humidity on Monday morning as the region saw light to moderate rainfall overnight into the morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placing the city under an yellow alert. The prediction for the next two days is a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi NCR.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Sunday remained largely dry and humid despite the regional weather department's yellow alert predicting rain. But Delhi-NCR residents woke up to showers on Monday morning.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the minimum rising slightly to 28.8 degrees.

Delhi weather forecast

The prediction for the next two days is a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi and NCR, and very light to light rain through the rest of the week from Wednesday to Sunday.

As per IMD website, Delhi was under an yellow alert on Monday and Tuesday.

Delhi may see a stable temperature through the week, with the maximum ranging from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The residents of the national capital will surely welcome a respite from the heat and humidity.

The neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab are also expected to receive rainfall over the next two days. The monsoon season is intensifying in the region, and the residents would welcome rainfall, even if it means a slightly longer wait in traffic lines.

Delhi air quality

The air quality in Delhi and the surrounding areas remained satisfactory, another good news for the people of the national capital. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) ranged from 90 at Siri Fort, to as low as 66 at Lodhi Road, according to figures from the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.