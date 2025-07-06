IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR this evening

Delhi rain today: Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) areas are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning in the next two hours, the regional weather forecast department said. Pitampura, Lajpat Nagar, Model Town, and Civil Lines are also among the areas likely to receive rain in the next 2 hours. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The city is under a yellow alert for Sunday. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be at 29 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's forecast is for the NCR areas of Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Dadri, and Greater Noida.

Rainfall is also likely at major places in Delhi, including Burari, Bawana, Pitampura, Lajpat Nagar, Model Town, Civil Lines, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Nehru Stadium, ITO, Delhi University, Kalkaji, and Rohini.

The weather office said that neighbouring states of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at some places in the next two hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, are also expected during the evening and night hours.

Delhi has been under a heavy rain alert since morning, as the monsoon season is intensifying in the region.

IMD said in a post on X that the "monsoon trough at mean sea level" continues to pass through Delhi, Lucknow, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Bankura, Digha, and hence southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal.

The national capital's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showing an air quality index (AQI) reading of 82.

As per CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi is forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Monday, July 7, as well.