Weather today: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab on red alert; heavy rain likely in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Heavy rain continued to batter large parts of north and central India on Saturday, triggering waterlogging, traffic snarls and road closures, with states like Himachal Pradesh being among the worst hit. India weather roundup: Red alert in Himachal, Punjab; Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru brace for heavy rain.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts in multiple states, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Top weather alerts (as of July 6)

Red alert: Himachal (Kangra, Sirmaur, Mandi), Pune (ghats), Punjab

Himachal (Kangra, Sirmaur, Mandi), Pune (ghats), Punjab Orange alert: Jharkhand, Mumbai (Palghar, Raigad), Haryana

Jharkhand, Mumbai (Palghar, Raigad), Haryana Heavy rain: Delhi, Bengaluru, Rajasthan

Residents in red and orange alert zones have been urged to remain indoors, avoid travel, and follow official advisories.

Himachal Pradesh: Red alert, 240 roads blocked

As many as 240 roads, including 176 in Mandi district, remain blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain and landslides. The local MeT office has issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts on Sunday.

Relief and rescue operation underway at Thunag in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. (X/@SukhuSukhvinder)

A flash flood warning has also been issued for five districts — Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

Meanwhile, an orange alert reains in place for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu.

The IMD has further warned of landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and damage to crops and infrastructure in parts of the hill state.

Since the monsoon began on June 20, at least 74 deaths have been reported of which 47 were rain-related.

Red alert in parts of Punjab and Haryana

The IMD has sounded a red alert for Punjab and an orange alert and Haryana, warning of very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. The capital city Chandigarh also remains under orange alert, as per the weather department.

Commuters seen braving evening showers in Delhi-NCR. The summer rain brought a refreshing change to the weather.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Active monsoon conditions are prevailing over the region. Punjab and Haryana will continue to witness rainfall activity until July 9,” said Surinder Pal, IMD Chandigarh director.

In Haryana, heavy rain is expected in Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Panchkula, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal.

Amother senior IMD official said, “Very heavy rain (120 mm or more) is likely at isolated places on July 6 and 7 over parts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali and Rupnagar districts.”

Delhi: More rain expected as monsoon intensifies

Delhi is set for moderate rain and thunderstorms on Sunday with the temperature hovering around 35°C. The sky will remain generally cloudy.

A man on a tricycle under an umbrella during a heavy rain spell in New Delhi on May 19. “We need to understand that this weather was induced by a rare phenomenon, the cyclonic storms. But it is true that even during peak monsoon, Delhi seldom experiences consistent rain,” a senior Met department official told HT.(Shahbaz Khan / PTI)

“Rainfall action has started across National Capital Region in a scattered manner but activity will increase from Saturday and is expected to peak between July 6-8 as monsoon axis will remain close to the Capital,” said Ashwary Tiwari, who runs the IndiaMetSky handle on X.

Maharashtra: Red alert in Pune, yellow in Mumbai

Pune is under a red alert for its ghat areas on July 6 and 7.

“The model forecast suggests that Pune city will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall until July 11. However, the ghat areas are likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 6 and 7,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune.

People walking in heavy rain in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday, June 26.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Mumbai is under a yellow alert till Monday. The city may see heavy to very heavy rain with strong winds up to 55 kmph. On Saturday morning, Colaba recorded 9 mm of rain while Santacruz saw 34 mm.

Palghar and Raigad will be under orange alert on Sunday. Raigad’s alert will continue till Monday.

The weather department added that rainfall intensity will reduce from July 8, and alert levels will be downgraded.

Bengaluru weather: Windy, cloudy with thunderstorms

Bengaluru is likely to see cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. IMD has forecast sustained winds between 40–50 kmph.

Solan: Vehicles move through a traffic congestion on Shimla-Kalka National Highway (NH5) at Jabli, in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, June 29, 2025.(Representational image/PTI)

“During afternoon - Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning, Light to Moderate Rainfall, During evening - Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning, Light to Moderate Rainfall, During night - Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning, Light to Moderate Rainfall,” IMD said in its bulletin.

Jharkhand: Orange alert for eastern districts

An orange alert has been issued in parts of Jharkhand, with heavy to very heavy rain expected till Monday morning. The affected districts include Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Khunti.

Rajasthan: Monsoon lashes state, Sikar gets highest rain

Rajasthan witnessed active southwest monsoon on Saturday. Sikar recorded 45 mm of rainfall — the highest in the state. Other cities like Vanasthali, Jaipur, and Kota also received rain.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected over parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Shekhawati in the next 2-3 days.

Rainfall may decrease in parts of southern Rajasthan and Jodhpur from Sunday.