SpiceJet Pune-Delhi flight aborts take-off, delayed by over 9 hrs due to technical snag

PUNE: Passengers on board SpiceJet flight number SG-914 from Pune to Delhi alleged that they were greatly inconvenienced on Sunday after the aircraft, which had reached the runway for take-off, was forced to abort departure due to a technical issue. Passengers claimed that the flight, originally scheduled to depart at 12 pm on July 13, eventually took-off at 9.05 pm; a delay of over nine hours.

According to passengers, the aircraft halted suddenly after taxiing toward the runway, causing confusion and concern.

Flyers reported being detained inside the aircraft for nearly an hour before being deplaned, only to reboard later that evening.

Disha Shroff, who was travelling with her two-year-old, voiced her frustration on social media platform X. “I am inside SpiceJet flight number SG-914 to travel from Pune to Delhi. The flight, initially scheduled for 12 noon, is already six-and-a-half hours delayed. We have been in the aircraft for one-and-a-half hours but nothing is moving. Please cancel and give my baggage. I am with a two-year-old and cannot wait till 7.45 pm which is the new departure time now. Need urgent action,” she posted.

Another flyer, Gautam Kumar, said, “The flight was scheduled for 12 noon and then rescheduled to 5.15 pm. The aircraft started to taxi and then suddenly stopped. We were told it was due to a technical issue. As compensation, they provided us with low-quality biryani and raita. No one onboard seemed to know the actual issue or how long it would take to resolve.”

Meanwhile, a SpiceJet spokesperson in an official statement clarified saying: “SpiceJet flight number SG-914 from Pune to Delhi on July 13 was chocks-on time for a 5.15 pm departure. However, the aircraft had to return to the bay due to a technical issue. The claim that passengers were kept onboard for two hours is incorrect and strongly denied. Passengers were deplaned after about an hour, and the flight departed at 9.05 pm.”

The airline further stated that passengers had been informed more than six hours in advance about the revised departure time to help plan their arrival at the airport. “The aircraft’s air-conditioning was fully functional. Refreshments were served, and ground staff assisted passengers throughout. At SpiceJet, the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft is paramount. We strictly follow all regulatory and safety protocols,” the spokesperson said.

Commenting on the broader implications of such incidents, aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar said, “The frequency of delays in our aviation sector is concerning. Passengers who book tickets well in advance deserve better. Airport operators must proactively monitor slot performances and penalise airlines that frequently fail to maintain schedules. Repeated violations should result in slots being reallocated to more punctual carriers.”