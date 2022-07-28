Panchamasalis to hold rally over reservation

Bengaluru

Kudalasangama-based Panchamasali mutt seer Jagadguru Basava Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami on Wednesday said the group will carry out a ‘padayatra’ or foot march in Dharawada district to remind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of its promise to give the community better reservation opportunities.

“The government did not live up to its word on three occasions and the CM has given us an assurance for a fourth time stating that he will remain true to his word. To remind the CM of his word, get reservation, to get the government’s attention,we will carry out a padayatra in Dharwada from (Jawaharlal) Nehru grounds on July 30,” said Mrityunjaya Swami, one of the influential seers of the sub-sect.

The statements come even as the group continues to pressure the government to yield to its demands to provide better reservation opportunities for the Panchamasalis, who are believed to be the biggest sub-sect within the dominant Lingayats.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government has tried to buy time on various occasions from the Panchamasalis as there are such demands from other communities like Vokkaligas, Kurubas and Valmikis, among others, who are seeking better reservation opportunities.

In Karnataka’s deeply caste-based political culture, dominant communities are seen to be backing particular political parties and both sides use this to their advantage when required.

The Lingayats are believed to back the BJP while the Vokkaligas, found in large numbers in the old Mysuru region, back former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S). The Congress is believed to have the backing of minorities, backward classes and Dalits among other sections.

The Panchamasalis have threatened to revive their agitation to be included in 2A category of the state backward list and several leaders from within the BJP, including Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), are supporting this demand as well as pressuring its own party-ruled government to provide the reservations.

