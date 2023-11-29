close_game
News / India News / Panel to probe allegations of plot to kill Khalistani extremist on US soil: MEA

Panel to probe allegations of plot to kill Khalistani extremist on US soil: MEA

ByRezaul H Laskar
Nov 29, 2023 02:46 PM IST

The media report about the alleged plot to kill Pannun came about two months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September that there was a potential link between Indian government agents and the killing of another Khalistani leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar

New Delhi

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (File Photo)

India said on Wednesday that it has set up a high-level inquiry committee to look into allegations of a conspiracy to kill a Khalistani leader on US soil.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Financial Times, citing unnamed people had reported last week that US authorities had thwarted a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was linked to the plot.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government constituted the high-level inquiry committee on November 18 to look into all “relevant aspects” of the matter.

“We have already said that during the course of discussions with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others,” Bagchi said in a brief statement that made no reference to Pannun or SFJ.

He added, “We had also indicated that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue.”

Bagchi further said, “In this context, it is informed that on November 18, the Government of India constituted a high-level Enquiry Committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter.”

India will take “necessary follow-up action” based on the findings of the committee, he said.

The media report about the alleged plot to kill Pannun came about two months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September that there was a potential link between Indian government agents and the killing of another Khalistani leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in the parking lot of a gurdwara in the town of Surrey in June.

India strongly denied the charges, describing them as absurd. India-Canada relations deteriorated swiftly after the accusation as both sides expelled a senior diplomat each, and India suspended visa services for Canadian nationals. The Indian side also sought parity in mutual diplomatic presence, forcing Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats from the country.

During a recent visit to New Delhi, US secretary of State Antony Blinken called on India to work with Canada in its investigation into the killing of Nijjar so that the two countries can resolve their differences on the issue in a cooperative manner.

