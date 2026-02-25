Workers' massive protest, official clarifies, Congress reacts: What's happening at Panipat refinery

Tensions continued at the Indian Oil refinery in Haryana's Panipat for a third day on Wednesday, with the workers calling off work amid intensifying agitation over delayed salary and extended work hours. The workers resorted to stone pelting, while some of them, holding sticks, overturned a few vehicles (X: @INCIndia/ @ActionAidIndia)

On Monday, the construction labourers at the Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex at Baholi engaged in a violent face-off with security forces, with two CISF personnel sustaining injuries.

The massive stir at the Indian Oil refinery has led to claims and counterclaims, including by political parties like Congress. The Congress took to X to share a video showing the massive agitation and alleged that workers' demands had been neglected. However, a company official claimed that there was a “communication gap”.

Workers clash with security forces: How did stir escalate? The workers at the refinery expansion site held a protest on Monday, demanding fixed eight hours of duty, basic amenities at the work site and timely payment of salaries. Workers had gathered at the main gate for a scheduled protest amid heavy police presence at around 11 am.

Teams from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had also been deployed at the refinery amid the stir. The situation turned tense after some of the workers took exception to the CISF personnel asking them to remain in their designated area so that refinery operations were not affected.

Following this, the workers resorted to stone pelting, while some of them vandalised two security vehicles parked at the site. Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) City Rajbir Singh, along with his team were rushed to the spot. The forces brought the situation under control with the help of CISF, while two shots were also fired in the air.

Inspector Neeraj Kumar, in-charge of the Panipat Sadar police station, said the warning shots were necessary to restore order.