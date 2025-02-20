Pankaj Singh takes oath as Delhi cabinet minister: 5 things to know about him

Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Delhi's Vikaspuri, took oath as a cabinet minister in the new government led by Rekha Gupta on Thursday. Pankaj Singh takes oath as Delhi cabinet minister at a ceremony in the capital's Ramlila Maidan.(ANI)

Singh was among the six cabinet ministers sworn in at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top BJP brass and NDA chief ministers.

Among those who attended the event were chief ministers of states ruled by the BJP and its NDA allies -- Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Goa's Pramod Sawant, Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini and Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma.

“We will definitely go (for inspection of river Yamuna). The council of ministers is going there. You will find a clean and beautiful Yamuna, BJP promises you this. You will find it in a different form in the next Chhath...We will pass it in the first cabinet meeting and implement (development schemes)...We will fulfill the promises of PM Modi at the earliest,” Singh told ANI.

“You will find a beautiful Delhi with a clean environment...It will definitely be done (decision regarding Yamuna river) and as someone from Purvanchal, I promise you that we will provide you a clean and beautiful Yamuna,” he added.

Here are five things to know about Pankaj Singh:-



1. Pankaj Singh is a dentist by profession. He obtained his Bachelor in Dental Surgery degree from Magadh University in Bihar's Bodhgaya.

2. Singh has been quite active in Delhi's politics. He has held various responsibilities in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Pankaj Singh's father Raja Mohan Singh was a former MCD commissioner.

3. Prior to becoming an MLA, Pankaj Singh also served as a ward councillor.

4. According to an affidavit filed before the Election Commission, Singh has one criminal case pending against him. He does not own a vehicle as well.

5. In the 2025 Delhi assembly election, Pankaj Singh defeated AAP's Mahinder Yadav by nearly 13,000 votes.

