Rekha Gupta oath: Who are the 6 Delhi cabinet ministers set to be sworn in today?

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra will take oath as cabinet ministers along with Delhi chief minister-elect Rekha Gupta at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. (Lto R): Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa will take oath as cabinet ministers in the newly formed Delhi government.

According to a gazette notification, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh and Ravinder Indraj Singh will also be sworn in as cabinet ministers in the new BJP government.

The new ministers will take oath with CM-designate Rekha Gupta in a grand ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at Ramlila Maidan later in the day.

Here's all you need to know about the six Delhi cabinet ministers set to take oath:-

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

A prominent Jat face in Delhi politics, Parvesh Verma emerged as a “giant killer” after he defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency by 4,089 votes. After the BJP won the Delhi assembly elections by bagging 48 out of 70 seats, Verma was considered a frontrunner for the top post. He earlier served as a Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi from 2014 to 2024.

Kapil Mishra

BJP's Kapil Mishra won the Delhi assembly election from Karawal Nagar, defeating AAP's Manoj Kumar Tyagi by 23,355 votes. He had won this seat in 2015 on an AAP ticket. He was inducted into the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government as water resources minister. However, Mishra was removed from the cabinet after he accused then colleague Satyendar Jain of corruption. He contested the 2020 Delhi assembly elections as a BJP candidate from Model Town constituency, but lost to AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. faced flak for allegedly making provocative statements in the lead-up to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa won the Rajouri Garden seat in the Delhi elections, marking his comeback on the seat. Sirsa defeated Aam Aadmi party's candidate Dhanwati Chandela by a vote margin of over 18,000 votes. He also represented the constituency in the 2017 Delhi by-elections. However, in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Sirsa lost to AAP Chandela from the seat.

Ashish Sood

Ashish Sood was among the frontrunners for the post of Delhi CM. A prominent leader in Delhi's politics, he defeated AAP's Parveen Kumar in Janakpuri by 18,766 votes. He is also the party's co-incharge in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pankaj Kumar Singh

The son of former Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) Raja Mohan Singh, Pankaj Kumar Singh has served as a ward councillor. A dentist by profession, he has served in important positions in the MCD. Singh won his first assembly election from Vikaspuri, defeating AAP's Mahinder Yadav by nearly 13,000 votes.

Ravinder Indraj Singh

A Dalit face of Delhi BJP, Ravinder Indraj Singh won from the Bawana assembly seat in the assembly election. He defeated AAP's Jai Bhagwan Upkar by more than 31,000 votes. He is a member of the BJP's SC Morcha and has been working for the Dalit community for a long time.