Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: BJP MLA Rekha Gupta showed a victory sign after being named the new CM of Delhi by the party during the party legislative meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. Party Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, party's central observers for electing the Leader of the Delhi Legislature Party, Ravi Shankar Prasad, election in-charge Baijayant Panda, party MLA Parvesh Verma and others are also present.

Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA-elect Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, will be sworn in as the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi on Thursday at a mega event at Ramlila Ground. The party is set to form the government in Delhi after 27 years, securing 48 seats in the 70-member legislative assembly....Read More

BJP MLAs Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Raviraj Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh will take the oath as ministers, PTI reported.

The suspense over Delhi's next chief minister ended on Wednesday. At a crucial meeting, the BJP MLAs chose Rekha Gupta (50) as the party's leader. She met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and staked her claim to form the next government.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party criticised the BJP over the delay in announcing the name and urged the party to turn its focus to law and order issues after electing its chief minister.

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony | Key details