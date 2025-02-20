Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Parvesh Verma, five other BJP MLAs to take oath as cabinet ministers
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA-elect Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, will be sworn in as the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi on Thursday at a mega event at Ramlila Ground. The party is set to form the government in Delhi after 27 years, securing 48 seats in the 70-member legislative assembly....Read More
BJP MLAs Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Raviraj Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh will take the oath as ministers, PTI reported.
The suspense over Delhi's next chief minister ended on Wednesday. At a crucial meeting, the BJP MLAs chose Rekha Gupta (50) as the party's leader. She met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and staked her claim to form the next government.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party criticised the BJP over the delay in announcing the name and urged the party to turn its focus to law and order issues after electing its chief minister.
Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony | Key details
- The event is scheduled to begin at 11am and likely conclude by 1pm. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath of office and the oath of secrecy to the new chief minister and cabinet ministers.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, several BJP chief ministers and party leaders will attend the event.
- The BJP has invited around 30,000 guests, including key RSS leaders and spiritual Dharm Gurus. Industrialists, celebrities, Laddli Bahanas, auto drivers and farmers from Delhi are also likely to attend the programme.
- Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also be invited according to protocol.
- More than 25,000 security personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across Delhi.
- Delhi police said commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, and SWAT teams had been deployed at strategic locations while snipers were positioned at high-rise buildings nearby.
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Ramlila Maidan all set to host swearing-in ceremony | Watch
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta’s husband Manish Gupta thanks party
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta’s husband, Manish Gupta, said, “We were surprised and happy. There are many senior leaders in the party so we weren’t sure if the party will give her the chance this time or not. We are happy.”
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Who are the new ministers?
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Raviraj Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh will take the oath as ministers, PTI reported.
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Shaina NC congratulates Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC congratulated Rekha Gupta on being elected as the new Delhi chief minister on Wednesday, saying that it is great that a woman has got a chance to become the chief minister.
"It feels great that a woman has got a chance to become the Chief Minister... I want to congratulate Rekha Gupta and I believe that if a woman from any party moves forward, then the entire society moves forward," Shaina NC told ANI.
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Eknath Shinde thanks Modi for choosing Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said, "It is a matter of joy that our 'Ladli Behna' (beloved sister) will take the oath in Delhi. We thank PM Modi for this".
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Rekha Gupta vows to hold AAP accountable over 'corruption'
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta said the Aam Aadmi Party will have to give an account for “each and every penny” spent during their rule.
The Shalimar Bagh MLA was greeted by supporters outside her residence on Thursday morning ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Who is Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new chief minister?
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Rekha Gupta was announced as the BJP’s legislature party leader at a meeting, attended by observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankhar.
Gupta, a former president and general secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) has served as the general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of the party’s national executive committee. Read more about her here
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: ‘It is a huge responsibility,’ says Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Delhi CM designate, Rekha Gupta, thanked PM Modi and BJP high command for “having faith” in her.
“I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty. My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi. The previous corrupt government would have to give the account of each rupee belonging to the people,” said Shalimar Bagh MLA ahead of oath taking ceremony.
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Check full schedule of Delhi CM oath ceremony
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, several BJP chief ministers and party leaders will attend the oath taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan today. Check full event schedule here