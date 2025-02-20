Rekha Gupta's promise to Delhi women: ‘Will get 2,500 monthly aid by March 8'

Delhi chief minister-designate Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that the first tranche of the income support to women, ₹2,500 per month, under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, will be credited to their bank account by March 8. Leader of the BJP Legislative Party Rekha Gupta calls on Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to stake her claim to form the new Government of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Wednesday. (LG Delhi X)

The BJP has announced that one of its key poll promises will be implemented on International Women's Day. The announcement came ahead of Rekha Gupta taking oath as Delhi's fourth woman chief minister. She is a first-time MLA from the Shalimar Bagh constituency.

“Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfil all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8,” said Rekha Gupta.

The outgoing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a monthly income support of ₹2,100 if it forms the government for the third time. The BJP outbid the former ruling party by increasing the promised assistance to ₹2,500 monthly.

While announcing the manifesto, BJP president JP Nadda said that the scheme would be approved at the first cabinet meeting of the new government.

The party also promised ₹21,000 to every pregnant woman in Delhi, a ₹500 subsidy per LPG cylinder, and one cylinder free of cost on Holi and Diwali.

During the poll campaign, the BJP sought to address AAP's allegations that the government's existing welfare schemes would be discontinued once the saffron party formed the government in Delhi. The BJP also vowed to investigate alleged corruption and leakages in implementing such schemes.

"A serious lie is being spread in Delhi to influence voters. A staff in my bungalow said that they are getting repeated phone calls saying that when BJP comes to power, free schemes will be stopped. I have never seen such low-level electioneering in my public life. I want to make it clear that when the BJP comes to power, all welfare schemes will continue,” Union home minister Amit Shah had said, while unveiling a booklet of the BJP manifesto.