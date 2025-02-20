Kapil Mishra sworn in as Delhi cabinet minister: 5 things about AAP turncoat

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra was sworn in as a minister in the new Delhi government led by Rekha Gupta on Thursday. Kapil Mishra won the Delhi assembly election from Karawal Nagar.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Mishra, 44, was administered the oath of office by Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at a grand ceremony in the capital's Ramlila Maidan.

A prominent Brahmin face, Kapil Mishra was among the six cabinet ministers who took oath along with CM Rekha Gupta.

“All of us will work together to implement PM Modi's vision. They (AAP) betrayed the people of Delhi, and they received their punishment through the power of vote... There will be an investigation against the corruption of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. There has been a decision in the people's court, soon there will be a decision in the court of law,” Mishra told ANI ahead of his swearing in.



“I feel so proud. I express gratitude to PM Modi that he has included him (Kapil Mishra) in the team (Council of Ministers in Delhi). Whatever is needed for the development of Delhi will be done...It is all happening with the blessings of the Almighty,” Priti Mishra, the BJP leader's wife, told ANI.

Here are five things to know about Kapil Mishra:-

1. Born on November 13, 1980, Kapil Mishra won the Delhi assembly election from Karawal Nagar, defeating Manoj Kumar Tyagi of the Aam Aadmi Party by 23,355 votes. He won this seat in 2015 as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate.

2. After winning the election in 2015, Kapil Mishra was inducted into the government led by Arvind Kejriwal as a water resources minister. However, he was removed from the ministry in 2017 after he accused Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain of corruption.

3. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kapil Mishra campaigned against his own party. He was disqualified under the anti-defection law. After being expelled from the AAP, he joined the BJP that year.

4. Kapil Mishra faced criticism for allegedly delivering provocative speeches in the lead-up to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.

5. His parents hail from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. His mother Annapurna Mishra has served as the mayor of East Delhi.