‘Paper sold for 2.25 lakh’: After NEET, Rahul alleges UGC-NET Sociology paper leak, claims ‘90 questions matched’

Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi has flagged concerns over an alleged paper leak for the UGC-NET exam. The Congress MP's allegation also comes after several candidates who appeared for the sociology paper of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) complained of grammatical errors and spelling mistakes in the exam paper.

The Congress MP also stated that the paper had been leaked and was being sold in parts of India for a total of ₹2.25 lakhs. (@RahulGandhi)

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Gandhi's post on X comes after the NEET UG paper leak caused nationwide protests, with students, opposition and student-led organisations calling for strict action and the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

UGC-NET paper also leaked?

Taking to X on Wednesday, Gandhi listed a series of allegations which have surfaced in relation to the UGC-NET Sociology paper. The Congress MP also stated that the paper had been leaked and was being sold in parts of India for a total of ₹2.25 lakhs.

"A 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam. This PDF pertains to the question paper setting, which is available only with the NTA. Nearly 90 questions in the PDF match those from the actual Sociology question paper. The same question paper was being sold for ₹2.25 lakh in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan," Gandhi wrote on X, adding that the same network was also providing question papers for exams like CSIR-NET, HTET, and ADA.

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{{^usCountry}} "Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students—burning the midnight oil—holds no value for them," the Congress leader wrote further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students—burning the midnight oil—holds no value for them," the Congress leader wrote further. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul Gandhi also cited a Dainik Bhaskar report alleging that the UGC-NET paper had been leaked before the June 30 exam.

As per the report, in Rohtak, two student leaders released a video showing the contents of the alleged Sociology question paper on a screen, claiming that two sets of questions were taught to candidates, and one of the 100-question sets matches the exam questions.

A response from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the UGC NET exam, is awaited.

UGC-NET exam: Candidates allege spelling mistakes, errors in question paper

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Sociology paper on June 30 have alleged that the question paper was riddled with several spelling mistakes, grammatical errors, and poorly worded questions.

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Antara Chakrabarty, who appeared for the exam, flagged several of these mistakes on social media. In a post on X, the candidate flagged several spelling mistakes in the question paper and stated that Ritzer was spelt as "Putzer", social as "oval", Parsons as "Parsow", Ghurye as "Ghunye", A R Desai as "A K Desai", and Nussbaum was spelt as "Nusbaut".

"Not even getting started on the irregularity of the paper asking AI-generated questions, random thinkers and books not even remotely associated with the syllabus provided. 50 pc of the paper had terrible spelling errors and grammatically disastrous sentence formation," read a post on X by a candidate

Another candidate claimed that of the 150 questions, at least 67 were similar to the one asked in an exam in 2024. The candidate added that the sequence of the answers in the MCQs was also not changed.

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(With inputs from PTI)