Paragliding crash, dramatic rescue, surgery: How George Richmond survived Himachal fall

British cinematographer George Richmond, known for his work on Hollywood blockbusters such as “Free Guy” and “Deadpool & Wolverine”, underwent a successful surgery and is recovering at a hospital in Chandigarh after sustaining injuries during a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

British cinematographer George Richmond suffered a paragliding crash on June 8. (HT_PRINT)

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The incident occurred on June 8 when Richmond was paragliding in Kullu district and suffered a fall. He was rescued after a frantic search by Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel.

He was later airlifted to Chandigarh where he underwent surgery for his injuries. The cinematographer is presently stable, conscious and communicating effectively. He continues to remain under close observation by a dedicated multidisciplinary team comprising doctors and nurses.

Also Read: Paragliding accident in HP: Cinematographer George Richmond stable after surgery at PGI

Here is all you need to know about the paragliding crash, the rescue and treatment:

- Paragliding expedition: Richmond, 54, was among a group of five on a long-distance cross-country flying expedition from Kangra's Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba. He reportedly crashed in the rugged mountainous terrain near Deo Tibba.

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{{^usCountry}} - Rescue: After the accident, four paragliders alerted the local administration, and a coordinated search and rescue operation was launched. He was rescued in a operation involving local authorities in Himachal and the Indian Air Force (IAF). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Rescue: After the accident, four paragliders alerted the local administration, and a coordinated search and rescue operation was launched. He was rescued in a operation involving local authorities in Himachal and the Indian Air Force (IAF). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} - Evacuation: The rescuers successfully evacuated Richmond from the accident site and brought him to a nearby safer location. He received initial medical care at Kullu and was airlifted by an IAF chopper to Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Evacuation: The rescuers successfully evacuated Richmond from the accident site and brought him to a nearby safer location. He received initial medical care at Kullu and was airlifted by an IAF chopper to Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - Treatment: During the crash, he sustained serious injuries in the neck and was shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. At PGIMER, he was evaluated by trauma team including general and orthopaedic surgeons. Doctors said that George suffered injuries in neck and spine. He underwent surgery on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Treatment: During the crash, he sustained serious injuries in the neck and was shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. At PGIMER, he was evaluated by trauma team including general and orthopaedic surgeons. Doctors said that George suffered injuries in neck and spine. He underwent surgery on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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- What doctors said: The doctors at PGIMER said that the injuries included a fracture of the C1 vertebra along with a fracture-dislocation at the C5-C6 level, resulting in quadriplegia, HT earlier reported. He is said to be stable, conscious and communicating effectively. He is kept under close observation and a close team comprising doctors, nurses and rehabilitation specialists and allied healthcare professionals. The surgery involved the removal of the damaged intervertebral disc and fractured elements causing neural compression.

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