Parakram Diwas: Subhas Chandra Bose's resignation letter from Indian Civil Service goes viral

On the occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, a copy of the freedom fighter's resignation letter from the Indian Civil Service (ICS) is going viral on social media. Senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, too, took to Twitter to share the copy of Bose's resignation letter from the ICS.

“On April 22, 1921, Subhash #Bose resigned from Indian Civil Service to participate in Freedom struggle. For a greater cause. He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter from service. Tribute on his birth anniversary,”

Bose, who was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, wrote in his letter to Edwin Samuel Montagu, the then Secretary of State for India, that he desired to have his name removed from the list of probationers in the Indian Civil Services.

“I may state in this connection that I was selected as a result of an open competitive examination held in the year 1920. I have received an allowance of 100 pounds only up till now. I shall demit the amount to the India office as soon as my resignation is accepted,” the letter read.

Subhas Chandra Bose appeared for the ICS exam in August 1920, and was placed fourth. He was to appear for a final test the following year. However, before that, he made up his mind not to take the final exam.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled a hologram bust of Bose which will stand at Delhi's iconic India Gate till the completion of a granite statue of the former commander of the erstwhile Indian National Army (INA) which, once built, will be erected at the same place.

The day also marked the beginning of the annual Republic Day celebrations, as announced by the Union government earlier this month. Also, since last year, January 23 has been observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’ as a tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose.