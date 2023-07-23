'Flying with a hero': IndiGo proudly hosts Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar | Watch

IndiGo airline proudly hosted Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar on one of its flights Sunday after the war hero was spotted traveling to Pune. The airline took the opportunity to honour Kumar's exceptional bravery and welcomed Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar onboard, sharing a heartwarming message and an inspiring introduction about his services for the nation.

Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Sanjay Kumar honoured during his flight with IndiGo airlines.(Twitter/ IndiGo )

In a video shared by the airline, the flight captain welcomed Kumar onboard, as the other passengers express their admiration with applause. The airline also presented a small of token gesture to Kumar, commemorating his service to the nation.

Standing in the passenger cabin, the captain announced, "Today, we have a very special person with us...we have Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra," prompting a burst of applause throughout the cabin.

Who is Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar?

Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar is one of the 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra for his acts of valor during the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan in 1999.

Kumar, 47, hails from Himachal Pradesh's Bakain village in Bilaspur. He was enrolled in the Indian Army in June 1996 and served in the '13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles' regiment. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra – India's highest military decoration awarded to armed forced for their services during war time – on July 04, 1999. He was given the award his actions (then Rifleman) as “a leading scout of the attacking column at Point 4875 in Mushkoh Valley in Jammu & Kashmir,” as described on the government's website.

In February 2022, he was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major.

Kumar is among the three living recipients of the Param Vir Chakra award. The other two are Honorary Captain Bana Singh, and Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav.

