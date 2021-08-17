Parents from Odisha arrested for killing 2 newborns in Goa: Police

Bhubaneswar: Arrest of a 36-year-old man by the Odisha police in a different case led to a shocking revelation of murder of two newborns in Goa, where the accused and two women, all three migrant construction workers, stayed since the nationwide lockdown in March last year until last month, police said on Monday.

According to the Odisha police, the three accused, during their stay in Goa, got into a relationship following which the two women gave birth to two children, who were murdered and buried by the trio.

Police officials in Kalahandi district on Monday said they arrested the three accused and identified them as 36-year-old Tripal Naik, the two women 30-year-old Gurubari Majhi and 21-year-old Gayatri Nag, all from the same district, on charges of murder of the two newborn babies.

“The three took part in the murder and burial of the two newborn male children in Goa. They buried the bodies to hide the heinous crime. Their confessions, post-mortem of the skeletal remains of the newborns by a forensic expert at Goa Medical College and Hospital and DNA fingerprinting cracked the case,” said sub-divisional police officer of Dharmagarh, Dhiraj Kumar Chopdar.

Police said the main accused Naik had gone to Goa with Nag and Majhi to work as labours at a construction site before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March 2020. While several other labourers from Odisha returned home, the trio stayed back at Saper in Goa.

“During their stay, Tripal developed physical relationship with Majhi, a widow, and Nag, an unmarried woman, claiming to be unmarried and proposing to keep both of them as his wives. In June this year, Majhi gave birth to a boy. As the baby was not born out of wedlock, she did not go to the hospital and delivered at their home in Goa. As Naik was not ready to raise the child, both of them strangulated the newborn to death and buried the body behind his house. Nag also helped both in disposing of the body,” said Chopdar.

After a month, Nag too gave birth to a baby boy. “Gayatri and Tripal then killed the one-day-old baby. After killing her baby, Gayatri covered the body and gave it to Tripal who then buried the body behind his house,” said an official.

After few days Naik told the two women that he was already married and suggested both of them to go their own way. On July 4, all of them returned home in Odisha, police said.

The murder of the two newborns would have remained a secret if Naik on July 26 would not have come to Borguma village and abducted Nag with assurance of marriage, police said. However, family members of Nag brought her back along with Naik from Brahamaniguda jungle of Kesinga and reported the matter to Golamunda police station.

During the interrogation of Naik, police came to know about the murder of the two newborns and subsequently arrested Gayatri and Gurubari.

Police exhumed the skeletal remains of the newborns from Saper in Goa on August 5 in the presence of an executive magistrate and also seized the pickaxe used by the accused for digging pit. Postmortem of the skeletan remains by assistant professor at Goa Medical College, Dr Panag S Kumar, proved that the newborns were children of the two women, police said.