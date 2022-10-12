‘...ParivarVaad mukt Bharat’: Derek O’Brien dig at BJP after Jay Shah retains BCCI secy post

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien took a fresh dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party Wednesday as news of former India cricket captain Saurav Ganguly's exit as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India triggers a war of words between the two parties.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged 'dynasty politics' after news that Jay Shah - union home minister Amit Shah's son - will be retained and that BCCI treasurer Arun Dhamal - union sports minister Anurag Thakur's brother - will be appointed chairman of the Indian Premier League.

"I am Jay Shah, once more becoming BCCI secretary. My papa is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I am Arun Singh Dhumal, new Chairman of IPL. My elder bhaiya (brother) is Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. We are examples of BJP's ParivarVaad mukt Bharat and Narendra Modi's DYNASTS CLUB," O'Brien tweeted.

He also shared a poster of BJP leaders (past and present) whose relatives (past and present) also held significant and influential positions. The poster featured union defence minister Rajnath Singh, union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Earlier Trinamool leader Santanu Sen claimed the BJP had removed Ganguly because he did not join the party. Ganguly will likely be replaced by Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh responded to the allegations saying the party never wanted to induct Ganguly. He accused the Trinamool of shedding crocodile tears about the changes in the BCCI.

"We don't know when the BJP tried to induct Sourav Ganguly into the party. Sourav Ganguly is a cricketing legend. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in the BCCI. Did they have any role when he took over as BCCI president? The TMC should stop politicising every issue," he declared.

