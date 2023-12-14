Parliament session live updates: After major breach, security revamped to limit MP-visitor contact

Parliament session live updates: On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, a significant security breach occurred as two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

Security personnel high alert near Parliament House, as police detained two persons on security breach at Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Two men leaped into the House from the visitors' gallery, holding gas canisters. They released yellow gas, shouted slogans, before being overpowered by MPs.

Visuals depicted a man jumping from the visitor's gallery of the Lok Sabha as members discussed urgent public matters, with BJP MP Khagen Murmu addressing, resulting in brief commotion.

Simultaneously, two others, including a woman, sprayed coloured gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the five individuals apprehended in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated an inquiry into the Parliament security breach incident.

Business in parliament today

In Lok Sabha:

Bills for Introduction:

• Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023

• Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023

Bill for consideration and passing:

• Post Office Bill, 2023

In Rajya Sabha:

Bills for consideration and passing:

• Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023

• Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022