Parliament session live updates: After major breach, security revamped to limit MP-visitor contact
Parliament session live updates: On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, a significant security breach occurred as two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.
Two men leaped into the House from the visitors' gallery, holding gas canisters. They released yellow gas, shouted slogans, before being overpowered by MPs.
Visuals depicted a man jumping from the visitor's gallery of the Lok Sabha as members discussed urgent public matters, with BJP MP Khagen Murmu addressing, resulting in brief commotion.
Simultaneously, two others, including a woman, sprayed coloured gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.
The Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the five individuals apprehended in connection with the incident.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated an inquiry into the Parliament security breach incident.
Business in parliament today
In Lok Sabha:
Bills for Introduction:
• Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023
• Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023
Bill for consideration and passing:
• Post Office Bill, 2023
In Rajya Sabha:
Bills for consideration and passing:
• Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023
• Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022
- Thu, 14 Dec 2023 08:44 AM
Parliament session live updates: Who are the accused?
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.
Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.
Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam are now in police custody. Their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, has been detained from Gurugram while a hunt is on for their other accomplice Lalit.
- Thu, 14 Dec 2023 08:42 AM
Parliament session live updates: Case under UAPA registered against all five accused
The officials said the case has been registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and UAPA sections 16 and 18 at the Parliament Street police station.
- Thu, 14 Dec 2023 08:07 AM
Parliament session live updates: Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India.
- Thu, 14 Dec 2023 07:50 AM
Parliament session live updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to reconvene at 11am
Both houses to resume proceedings at 11am. The current session marks the penultimate Parliament session during the second term of the Narendra Modi government.