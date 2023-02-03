Live
Parliament session live updates: RS LoP Kharge calls for urgent meeting of Opposition party Floor Leaders at 10 am
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 08:42 AM IST
- Parliament session 2023 live: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 11 am today amid disruptions over the Opposition's demand for debate on public sector investments in “companies losing market value”.
The Parliament session on Friday is likely to witness uproar again with Opposition parties demanding an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the charges raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.
Meanwhile, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief BJP MPs on the Union Budget on Friday, which is expected to be attended by all BJP Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.
Fri, 03 Feb 2023 07:58 AM
RS LoP Kharge calls for urgent meeting of Opposition party Floor Leaders at 10 am
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has called for an urgent meeting of Opposition party Floor Leaders for 10 am today in Parliament office.