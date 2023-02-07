Parliament budget 2023 session highlights: Smriti Irani says Congress ‘cheated’ minorities
- On Monday, two days after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned due to an uproar over Adani row, Opposition MPs staged a protest at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises.
The budget session of the Parliament resumed on Tuesday after a continued logjam over the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The Parliament started on January 31 and since then, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Adani stock meltdown, causing disruption in both Houses. Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President’s speech amid protests by some Opposition members. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the lower house and slammed the Centre for allegedly favouring the Adani Group. This led to a huge commotion as members of the ruling party objected to the Congress leader's comments.
Opposition members, except the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), had today agreed to participate in House proceedings after three days of disruptions due to protests over Adani issue.
Earlier on Monday, the Houses were set for a discussion on the President's address. However, ruckus ensued soon after the proceedings started. Opposition MPs staged a protest at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises in Delhi, demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations of stock manipulation by the Adani Group. Both Houses were subequently adjourned as no discussions could take place.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 09:06 PM
Congress cheated minorities: Smriti Irani
“They (Congress) say they are sympathizers of minorities. Earlier during their govt, money was taken for every 'Haj' application, but for the first time Modi govt brought a policy so that poor Muslims don't have to pay the amount for application form,” Union minister Smriti Irani said.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 08:25 PM
Mahua is only behind the truth: TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha
"I need to repeat it as they are doing this to heckle me and to ruin the flow of the speech...Mahua is only behind the truth," said TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha speaking during Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 07:54 PM
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 06:27 PM
LIC holds under 1% stake in equity, debt in Adani Group: Govt tells Parliament
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds less than 1% stake in both equity and debt in the Adani Group, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 06:21 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11am tomorrow.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 06:13 PM
Modi govt working for women and poor, India's global standing enhanced: BJP members in RS
The NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the development of women, poor and backward classes while also enhancing the country's leadership role in many global issues, BJP members said on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 06:00 PM
Rahul Gandhi made baseless, shameless, reckless allegations against PM Modi: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad
We condemn the baseless allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against our govt while speaking in Parliament today. I need to remind him-he, his mother & his brother-in law are on bail. I want to ask him what are National Herald & AgustaWestland scandals?: BJP leader RS Prasad.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 04:32 PM
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 04:16 PM
No of medical colleges in India has gone up to 654 from 387 since 2014: Centre
There has been a 69-per cent increase in the number of medical colleges in the country, from 387 before 2014 to 654 as of now, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.
Further, there has been a 94-per cent rise in the number of MBBS seats, from 51,348 to 99,763, and a 107-per cent increase in the number of postgraduate (PG) seats, from 31,185 before 2014 to 64,559 as of now, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 03:49 PM
Everything Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha today
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the Adani-Hindenburg row in Lok Sabha today by questioning the relationship between billionaire Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 03:13 PM
‘Bharat is in one piece’: LS Speaker Om Birla as Opposition members raise ‘Bharat Jodo’ slogans
“Bharat juda hua hai (India is in one piece),” says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as Opposition members raise ‘Bharat Jodo’ slogans after Rahul Gandhi's speech on the Motion of Thanks on President's address.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 03:02 PM
Rahul Gandhi on PM's HAL remark: ‘Adanis had no defence experience but…’
“PM said we politicised it (HAL) but fact is that they gave the contract to Ambanis and they went bust. Adanis had no defence experience but were given 4 defence contracts,” says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 02:49 PM
Rahul Gandhi displays photo of Gautam Adani with PM Modi, LS Speaker objects
“All over the country, one word that i heard from Kerala to Kashmir is Adani, Adani, Adani. This name when people asked me about, they wanted to know how come he was successful in every business, how come he never failed, what is the magic…what is this relation,” Rahul Gandhi says in Lok Sabha, showing a photo of Gautam Adani with PM Modi on a plane. “This is the relation,” he adds.
Speaker Om Birla objects saying such “posters” are not suitable for the House. Gandhi responds saying “it's just a photo, not a poster.”
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 02:35 PM
Reitred Army officers thinks Agniveer scheme came from RSS, Rahul Gandhi in LS
“On agniveers, retired officers told us that it seems that the idea came from the RSS and was thrust on the Army. They said we are training 1000s in weapons and then soon after, they will become civilians amid high unemployment. The officers told me that Ajit Doval is the man behind this idea,” says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, while speaking on President's speech.
“How is it that the Agniveer Yojana was mentioned only once in the President's speech? Unemployment, inflation – there was no word of that in the address. So all the issues that people told me about during the yatra, we didn't hear in the President's address,” he adds amid uproar from government benches.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 02:29 PM
‘As we walked…Yatra started speaking to us’: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
“When we first started walking (referring to Bharat Jodo Yatra), we wanted to play the opposition and tell people about their problems. However, as we progressed, after 500-600 kms, there was a major change. Instead of us telling the people the source of their problems, the yatra started speaking to us,” Rahul Gandhi says in Lok Sabha.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 02:24 PM
Rahul Gandhi addresses Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi is addressing Lok Sabha.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 02:14 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings resume
Rajya Sabha has resumed proceedings.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 01:51 PM
DMK's A Raja runs towards BJP MP CP Joshi amid uproar in Lok Sabha
Amid uproar over CP Joshi's speech in Lok Sabha DMK's A Raja ran towards CP Joshi's chair, reports news agency ANI.
Joshi said he will clarify his remarks which were found objectionable by the Opposition may be expunged. Opposition MPs protested in the lower house while CP Joshi was speaking on Sati and Jauhar.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 01:28 PM
Lok Sabha to resume at 1:30pm amid protest by some Opposition MPs
Amid ruckus in Lok Sabha, the house was adjourned till 1.30pm. DMK MPs along with other Opposition MPs were seen protesting at the Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker was meeting with party leaders, specially women MPs, who are protesting against remarks made by BJP MP CP Joshi during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's speech.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 12:44 PM
Opposition MPs protest at Gandhi statue on Parliament premises
Opposition MPs from southern states protested against the scrapping of Maulana Abul Kalam scholarship for minority students by the Central Government and “discrimination against minorities in this Budget”.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 12:15 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid Opposition uproar over Adani row
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2pm amid Opposition uproar over fraud allegations against Adani Group, reports PTI.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 11:44 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon
Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till noon.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 11:43 AM
RS chairman Dhankar expresses solidarity with earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria
“A massive earthquake, 7.8 magnitude on Richter Scale, ripped through Turkey and Syria on Feb 6, followed by a series of earthquakes causing huge devastation, loss of lives and damage to infrastructure in both countries. As reported in media, over 4000 people lost their lives.”
“Our country, promptly on its part, sent assistance as NDRF search and rescue teams, specially trained dogs, medical supplies and other equipment to assist the authorities in those countries. We extend our solidarity with the govts and people of Turkey and Syria,” said RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 11:10 AM
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Adani row
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12pm today amid Adani row. Opposition MPs' demanded a discussion on the Adani stock issue and demanded for a JPC.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 10:36 AM
Discussion on President's speech in Parliament likely today
A discussion on the President’s speech in Parliament is likely to take place today as opposition members have agreed to participate in House debates. The discussion could not be held yesterday as both Houses were adjourned amid protests by Opposition MPs.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 10:27 AM
Like-minded opposition parties to participate in House debates, AAP to protest
All opposition parties, barring the AAP, have decided to participate in parliamentary debates today, people familiar with the matter said, following the Opposition's meeting at LoP Kharge's office. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to protest.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 10:07 AM
BJP chief JP Nadda felicitated PM Modi at party meet
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 09:43 AM
BJP parliamentary party meeting today
The weekly meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party is scheduled to be held today in Parliament. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, S Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw were among leaders seen arriving for the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the party meeting and guide BJP MPs on crucial issues. A discussion on the recently passed Union budget is also likely to take place.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 09:29 AM
Adani row: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to have a detailed discussion on the Adani issue.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 09:28 AM
Opposition parties to meet at LoP Kharge's office ahead of Parliament session today
Meeting of all like-minded Opposition party's floor leaders to be held at 10am at Congress president and LoP Rajya Sabha Malikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament to decide on the Opposition's strategy for the floor of the House today.
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 09:20 AM
Congress gives suspension of business notice in RS over Adani issue
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians".