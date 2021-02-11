LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha at 10:30am on situation in Ladakh
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the current situation in eastern Ladakh, where India and China have been engaged in a face-off since May last year. Singh will apprise the House on a day after reports emerged of a 'partial disengagement' of Indian and Chinese troops from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake, one of the several friction sites in the Union territory.
Thursday marks day 10 of the ongoing Budget session, which began on January 29. On Wednesday, day 9 of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address, in the Lok Sabha. On Monday, PM Modi had replied on the same in the Rajya Sabha. The President's address marked the beginning of the Budget session, though most Opposition parties boycotted it to express solidarity with farmers protesting against three contentious central farm laws.
The first half of the session will end on February 13. The second and final half, meanwhile, will take place from March 8-April 8.
Thu, 11 Feb 2021 09:51 AM
Rajnath Singh arrives in Parliament
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament, where he will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 10:30am.
Thu, 11 Feb 2021 09:15 AM
BJP MP gives notice over 'Gondi' language
BJP MP Sampatiya Uikey has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha demanding 'inclusion of 'Gondi' language in Eighth Schedule.'
Thu, 11 Feb 2021 08:43 AM
BJP MP gives notice over probe ordered against Sachin, Lata
BJP MP Bhagwat Karad has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha expressing 'concern over investigation ordered by Maharashtra Govt against Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar.'
Thu, 11 Feb 2021 08:36 AM
Rajnath Singh to speak in Rajya Sabha on current situation in Ladakh
