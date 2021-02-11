LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha at 10:30am on situation in Ladakh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the current situation in eastern Ladakh, where India and China have been engaged in a face-off since May last year. Singh will apprise the House on a day after reports emerged of a 'partial disengagement' of Indian and Chinese troops from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake, one of the several friction sites in the Union territory.

Also Read | Rajnath to address India-China Ladakh standoff in Rajya Sabha today

Thursday marks day 10 of the ongoing Budget session, which began on January 29. On Wednesday, day 9 of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address, in the Lok Sabha. On Monday, PM Modi had replied on the same in the Rajya Sabha. The President's address marked the beginning of the Budget session, though most Opposition parties boycotted it to express solidarity with farmers protesting against three contentious central farm laws.

The first half of the session will end on February 13. The second and final half, meanwhile, will take place from March 8-April 8.