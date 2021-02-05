Budget session LIVE: BJP issues 3-line whip to Rajya Sabha MPs from Feb 8-12

The Budget session of Parliament entered day 6 on Friday, with the three contentious farm laws set to once again be the focus of attention. Later in the day, prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, in Lok Sabha; he will do likewise in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

On Thursday, day 5 of the session, proceedings went on smoothly in Rajya Sabha; on Wednesday, the Centre and Opposition had reached a consensus to allot 15 hours to discussion in the House on the subject of farm laws. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, continued to witness multiple disruptions. This led to Speaker Om Birla calling parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of the Opposition in the House, for a meeting. Earlier in the day, a delegation of more than a dozen Lok Sabha MPs visited Ghazipur border, one of the three protest sites against the farm laws in Delhi, but were stopped by the police from meeting the farmers.

The Budget session began with the President’s address on January 29 and the Union Budget was presented on February 1. Phase 1 of the session will end on February 13, while the second and final phase will be conducted between March 8-April 8.