Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Parliament budget session LIVE updates: Congress MPs to protest against fuel price hike
Live

Parliament budget session LIVE updates: Congress MPs to protest against fuel price hike

  • Parliament budget session LIVE Updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the last date fixed by the govt for linking PAN with Aadhar card.
Protests in Rajya Sabha against the fuel price hike, in Parliament on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 10:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Budget session 2022: Parliament witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday as Opposition members protested against the fuel price rise after over a four-and-a-half month long hiatus. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet cleared a bill aimed at merging Delhi's three municipal corporations, a move that is likely to escalate the tussle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the civic polls.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 23 Mar 2022 10:08 AM

    Congress MP gives Suspension of Business notice to discuss fuel price hike

    Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the increases in prices of LPG cooking gas and fuel prices.

  • Wed, 23 Mar 2022 09:34 AM

    Congress MPs to protest against fuel price hike

    Congress MPs will hold a demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue 10.15am against the hike in domestic cooking gas, petrol and diesel price.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2022 parliament
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.