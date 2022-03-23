Parliament budget session LIVE updates: Congress MPs to protest against fuel price hike
- Parliament budget session LIVE Updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the last date fixed by the govt for linking PAN with Aadhar card.
Budget session 2022: Parliament witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday as Opposition members protested against the fuel price rise after over a four-and-a-half month long hiatus. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet cleared a bill aimed at merging Delhi's three municipal corporations, a move that is likely to escalate the tussle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the civic polls.
Wed, 23 Mar 2022 10:08 AM
Congress MP gives Suspension of Business notice to discuss fuel price hike
Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the increases in prices of LPG cooking gas and fuel prices.
Wed, 23 Mar 2022 09:34 AM
Congress MPs to protest against fuel price hike
Congress MPs will hold a demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue 10.15am against the hike in domestic cooking gas, petrol and diesel price.