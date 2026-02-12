Parliament session day 12 LIVE: BJP moves motion against Rahul Gandhi; Congress says, ‘got more votes than PM’
Parliament Budget Session Day 12 LIVE: The BJP MP’s action comes a day after Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech, in which he accused the ruling government of compromising India’s national interests in the trade deal with the United States, saying, “You have sold India.”
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of misleading the nation and moved a substantive motion against him in the Parliament, seeking termination of his Parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader from contesting elections.
Nishikant Dubey was speaking to reporters outside the parliament when he said, “I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation.”
He was referring to Hungarian-American billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, who is often accused by right-wing organisations worldwide of supporting liberal causes.
Earlier, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said BJP members would file a Breach of Privilege notice against Gandhi “for misleading the House and also making baseless statements”.
However, Dubey said he has chosen to pursue a different course of action than a privilege notice – a substantive motion, which initiates discussion on significant issues.
Sources also told HT that the government will not move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi but will seek expungement of more words and lines from his speech from the records.
Piyush Goyal says Rahul Gandhi 'misleading nation with baseless allegations'
When asked about LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement in Parliament, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi attempts to mislead the nation with baseless and false allegations, making careless and unfounded remarks about people."
Goyal further slammed Gandhi saying, “He displays a childish behaviour in Parliament, ignoring the established rules, regulations, and traditions of the House.”
"Instead of engaging in serious debates, he resorts to vulgar remarks and unauthorised issues, undermining the dignity of the Parliament...It is beyond imagination that anyone would try to tarnish India’s image on false grounds...India will not forgive such attempts, and the people will give a fitting response to Rahul Gandhi," PTI news agency reported.
Congress leader downplays BJP's motion against Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday said the party is prepared to face the BJP's privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi.
"We are ready to face privilege motion... The last time they tried to cancel his membership, the people gave him more votes than PM Modi got. We will continue to tell the truth in the Parliament," he said.
Venugopal also accused the government of pressuring the Chair to limit Opposition voices.
"Continuously, we have been complaining that we are not getting justice from the Chair. The government is pressuring the Chair not to give the Opposition a chance to speak. I got to know what Rahul Gandhi said was expunged".