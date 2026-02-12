Parliament session day 12 LIVE: BJP moves motion against Rahul Gandhi; Congress says, ‘got more votes than PM’

Nishikant Dubey was speaking to reporters outside the parliament when he said, “I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation.”

He was referring to Hungarian-American billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, who is often accused by right-wing organisations worldwide of supporting liberal causes.

The BJP MP’s action comes a day after Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech, in which he accused the ruling government of compromising India’s national interests in the trade deal with the United States, saying, “You have sold India.”

Earlier, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said BJP members would file a Breach of Privilege notice against Gandhi “for misleading the House and also making baseless statements”.

However, Dubey said he has chosen to pursue a different course of action than a privilege notice – a substantive motion, which initiates discussion on significant issues.

Sources also told HT that the government will not move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi but will seek expungement of more words and lines from his speech from the records.