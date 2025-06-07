‘Straight out of Soros playbook’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's ‘match-fixing’ remark over Maharashtra polls

Amid the ongoing controversy over Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' remark on Maharashtra election results, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya accused the Congress of deliberately undermining public trust in India's democratic institutions, a move he likened to tactics allegedly associated with billionaire George Soros. Amit Malviya's remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s latest criticisms of the electoral process.(PTI/ANI)

Malviya's remarks, which were posted on X, came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s latest criticisms of the electoral process with respect to last year's Maharashtra Assembly Election and the upcoming Bihar polls.

"When Congress wins — be it in Telangana or Karnataka — the same system is hailed as fair and just. But when they lose — from Haryana to Maharashtra — the whining and conspiracy theories begin, without fail. This is straight out of George Soros’ playbook — systematically erode people’s faith in their own institutions, so they can be cracked open from within for political gains. India’s democracy is strong. Its institutions are resilient. And the Indian voter is wise. No amount of manipulation will change that," Malviya posted on X.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were a "blueprint for rigging democracy" and questioned the integrity of voter lists. Rahul Gandhi claimed in a newspaper article.

Also Read | Fadnavis responds to Rahul Gandhi's Maharashtra ‘poll rigging’ claim: ‘Insulted voters’

Slamming Gandhi for his remarks, Malviya also questioned the consistency of the Congress party’s stance on electoral fairness.

"It is not that Rahul Gandhi doesn’t understand how the electoral process works. He does very well. But his goal is not clarity, it is chaos. His repeated attempts to sow seeds of doubt and dissension in the minds of voters about our institutional processes are deliberate," Malviya's post added.

ECI calls Rahul Gandhi's remarks 'absurd'

In response to the allegation made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding the Maharashtra election, the Election Commission described it as "unsubstantiated allegations."

"Unsubstantiated allegations raised against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra are an affront to the rule of law. The Election Commission brought out all these facts in its reply to the INC on 24th December 2024 itself, which is available on ECI's website. It appears that all these facts are completely being ignored while raising such issues again and again," the ECI statement read.