Parliament LIVE: Second leg of Budget session begins as Rajya Sabha reconvenes
The second half of the Budget session of Parliament commenced on Monday ad Rajya Sabha reconvened at 9am. The lower house, Lok Sabha session will begin at 4pm and will continue till 10pm. The sessions are being held in shifts to maintain the social distancing norms amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the session is being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination centres were established for the members of Parliament and their family. "Two vaccination centres have also been set up for the family members of MPs, one at CGHS Dispensary North Avenue and the other at CGHS Dispensary South Avenue. Members can undertake vaccination in their respective constituency also," read the statement.
The session also comes while several states in the country are heading for Assembly elections. As per reports, due to the ensuing polls, the session may be cut short by two weeks.
The Budget session had commenced on January 29. It concluded on February 29.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 08 Mar 2021 09:34 AM
TMC leaders urges Parliament to adjourn session
Sudip Bandyopadhyay, floor leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha and Derek O'Brien, leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha write to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively for adjournment of Parliament session due to Assembly polls in 5 states.
Mon, 08 Mar 2021 09:24 AM
Rajya Sabha extends wishes on Women's Day
"Women's Day is an occasion to renew the efforts made in the direction" of women's rights and empowerment," says Rajya Sabha chairman as he extends his wishes on Women's Day.
"Women's Day is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political contributions & achievements of women across the globe and honour their indomitable spirit, resolute determination and efforts that underline their achievements," he also said.
Mon, 08 Mar 2021 09:17 AM
Rajya Sabha chairman welcomes Mallikarjun Kharge
On chair, Venakiah Naidu welcomes members of Parliament as the sessions begins. Naidu also welcomed Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge who is the new leader of opposition. "On behalf of entire House and on my own behalf, I compliment Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on assuming the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. He is one of the long-serving leaders of the country, with vast legislative and administrative experience," said Rajya sabha Chairman
Mon, 08 Mar 2021 09:05 AM
Rajya Sabha reconvenes
The second phase of the Budget session of Parliament commences with reconvening of Rajya Sabha in the first half of the day.
Mon, 08 Mar 2021 08:47 AM
Parliament proceedings to commence soon
Rajya Sabha to begin Parliament session at 9am today.