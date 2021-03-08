Parliament LIVE: Second leg of Budget session begins as Rajya Sabha reconvenes

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament commenced on Monday ad Rajya Sabha reconvened at 9am. The lower house, Lok Sabha session will begin at 4pm and will continue till 10pm. The sessions are being held in shifts to maintain the social distancing norms amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the session is being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination centres were established for the members of Parliament and their family. "Two vaccination centres have also been set up for the family members of MPs, one at CGHS Dispensary North Avenue and the other at CGHS Dispensary South Avenue. Members can undertake vaccination in their respective constituency also," read the statement.

The session also comes while several states in the country are heading for Assembly elections. As per reports, due to the ensuing polls, the session may be cut short by two weeks.

The Budget session had commenced on January 29. It concluded on February 29.