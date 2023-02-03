‘Parliament is North Star...’: Jagdeep Dhankhar amid oppn ruckus on Adani. Video

Vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday likened Parliament to "North Star of democracy" as he urged opposition to maintain discipline in the wake of their demand for an independent probe into the fraud allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

Addressing the members, the Rajya Sabha chairman said, “Parliament is the essence of democracy. Parliament is the north star of democracy, it is a place of discussion and deliberation to realise the aspirations and dreams of the people and not a place of disturbance. We are required to work in accordance with rules.”

Read more | Adani crisis is 'storm in a tea cup’: Finance secretary gives macro perspective

Calls for the probe into the alleged ‘stock manipulation’ and irregularities by the Adani Group led to adjournment of Parliament proceedings for the second day in a row on Friday. Opposition has been pressing for a discussion and a joint parliamentary committee probe into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout. The Parliament was adjourned in a similar manner a day ago and no discussion was held.

As the Rajya Sabha members assembled for the proceedings, Dhankhar urged them to let the House continue with its designated business. However, that didn't stop the Opposition members from raising slogans and he later adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Similar scenes played out in the Lok Sabha as well where Opposition members demanded a discussion but Speaker Om Birla disallowed it saying the House is to take up the important discussion on Presidential Address. However, the opposition protests continued and the House was adjourned for the day.

Opposition members protesting against the Adani stock rout include Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, BRS MP K Keshava Rao, Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, and CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem among others. Opposition parties also held a meeting in the Parliament earlier in the day.

The Adani Group has lost more than USD 100 billion in market value since the Hindenburg Research report accused it of ‘stock manipulation’ and accounting fraud. The group has denied any wrongdoing and threatened to sue Hindenburg.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON