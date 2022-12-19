Parliament LIVE 2022: Chaos likely to follow over border clash, other issues

Chaos is likely to continue in Parliament today over the December 9 clash between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) followed by last week's series of adjournments and disruptions in both Houses. Opposition leaders are expected to give notices to discuss the matter during Parliament proceedings.

Further discussion on the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha is expected to face resistance from the opposition MPs. The Bill was introduced by the government on December 7 which seeks to strengthen the mechanism of doing business in the multi-state cooperative societies.

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, could also be considered for passage in the Lok Sabha this week. The Rajya Sabha may consider passing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The winter session - that began on December 7 - will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.