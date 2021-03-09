Highlights: Both Houses adjourned till March 10 after ruckus over fuel prices

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed on March 8 with the Rajya Sabha starting at 9 am while the Lok Sabha, which was supposed to start at 4pm got adjourned twice and started at 7pm. However, the session in the both the Houses did not happen in a proper manner and were adjourned for the day till March 9 after Opposition parties attacked the central government over the rising fuel prices in the country.





On March 9, The Rajya Sabha got adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period as Opposition parties demanded a discussion over the rising fuel prices. The Upper House was first adjourned till noon for nearly 40 minutes and then again till 2pm as opposition leaders raised slogans and demanded a decrease in prices of petrol and diesel.





Post this, the Rajya Sabha finally got adjourned till 11am on March 10. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid the uproar over fuel prices.