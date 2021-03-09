Highlights: Both Houses adjourned till March 10 after ruckus over fuel prices
The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed on March 8 with the Rajya Sabha starting at 9 am while the Lok Sabha, which was supposed to start at 4pm got adjourned twice and started at 7pm. However, the session in the both the Houses did not happen in a proper manner and were adjourned for the day till March 9 after Opposition parties attacked the central government over the rising fuel prices in the country.
On March 9, The Rajya Sabha got adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period as Opposition parties demanded a discussion over the rising fuel prices. The Upper House was first adjourned till noon for nearly 40 minutes and then again till 2pm as opposition leaders raised slogans and demanded a decrease in prices of petrol and diesel.
Post this, the Rajya Sabha finally got adjourned till 11am on March 10. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid the uproar over fuel prices.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 09, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Both Houses adjourned till 11am after ruckus over fuel prices
The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have been adjourned till Wednesday 11am after opposition parties hit out at the Centre over the rising fuel prices in the country.
-
MAR 09, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs raise slogans, demanding a discussion on rising fuel prices
-
MAR 09, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon following an uproar by the Opposition over the rising fuel prices in the country.
-
MAR 09, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Opposition parties give adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over fuel price rise
Several MPs of the opposition parties, including the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League (IUM), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Shiv Sena have given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the continuous rise of fuel prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox