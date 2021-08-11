Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parliament building in Delhi (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
Parliament LIVE: Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet today

Parliament LIVE: The ongoing monsoon is likely to be adjourned sine die today, two days before the scheduled last sitting.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:39 AM IST

The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament is in its final week and, on Wednesday, is likely to be adjourned sine die, ahead of the scheduled final sitting on August 13. The session has seen Opposition MPs in both houses -- the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- take on the Union government over a host of issues, including the mishandling of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the three farm laws, and the alleged Pegasus snooping scandal.

On Tuesday, however, the Lok Sabha unanimously passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, which will give states power to prepare their own Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

The monsoon session commenced on July 19.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 11 Aug 2021 09:39 AM

    Congress gives adjournment motion in LS over fuel prices

    Congress' Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of rising fuel prices.

  • Wed, 11 Aug 2021 09:09 AM

    Congress gives adjournment motion in LS over Pegasus issue

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus project' media report.

  • Wed, 11 Aug 2021 08:56 AM

    Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet today

    Floor leaders of Opposition parties of both houses scheduled to take place today in chamber of Rajya Sabha's leader of the Opposition.

parliament monsoon session
