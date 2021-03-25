LIVE | Lok Sabha to consider Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill today

Lok Sabha will take up The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing purpose. In Rajya Sabha The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 is listed in the list of consideration and passing.

On Wednesday, the upper house of the Parliament gave a nod to the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, amid massive uproar and opposition walkout. The bill has already been passed by the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha cleared the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The ongoing second half of Parliament’s Budget session began on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of members of the two Houses. The first half of the session concluded on February 13.