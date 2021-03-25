IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE | Lok Sabha to consider Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill today
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
Live

LIVE | Lok Sabha to consider Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill today

  • On Wednesday, the upper house of the Parliament gave a nod to the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, amid massive uproar and opposition walkout. The bill has already been passed by the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST

Lok Sabha will take up The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing purpose. In Rajya Sabha The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 is listed in the list of consideration and passing.

On Wednesday, the upper house of the Parliament gave a nod to the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, amid massive uproar and opposition walkout. The bill has already been passed by the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha cleared the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The ongoing second half of Parliament’s Budget session began on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of members of the two Houses. The first half of the session concluded on February 13.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha begins Parliament proceedings

    Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabyha. On chair is Venakaiah Naidu.

  • MAR 25, 2021 10:26 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha to take up National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill

    The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passing.

  • MAR 25, 2021 10:25 AM IST

    Lok Sabha to consider Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill

    In Lok Sabha, leaders will discuss Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill that seeks to amend definition of "major airports" so as to extend its scope to determine the tariff for a group of airports. It is also aimed at encouraging development of smaller airports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
e-paper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, on October 24, 2017. (HT archive)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, on October 24, 2017. (HT archive)
india news

India will finally have a say in crucial meetings to decide Afghan future

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST
On March 30, external affairs minister S Jaishankar is set to join a meeting of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process in Dushanbe. Sometime after that, India is expected to join Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, and the US for a meeting to be convened by the UN to discuss a unified approach on Afghanistan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said up to 1.5 million of 63 varieties of multi-coloured tulips are expected to bloom by the end of this month and last for a maximum of four weeks. (File photo)
Officials said up to 1.5 million of 63 varieties of multi-coloured tulips are expected to bloom by the end of this month and last for a maximum of four weeks. (File photo)
india news

Kashmir’s tulip garden opens to visitors today

By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:29 AM IST
In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the people to visit Kashmir for the opening of the garden in the Himalayan foothills overlooking the Dal Lake
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
india news

LIVE | Lok Sabha to consider Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • On Wednesday, the upper house of the Parliament gave a nod to the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, amid massive uproar and opposition walkout. The bill has already been passed by the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a sample from a woman for the Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test in Bengaluru. (PTI)
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a sample from a woman for the Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test in Bengaluru. (PTI)
india news

Covid-19 LIVE: India records 53,476 new cases in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Hong Kong suspended online bookings for BioNTech vaccines after reports of issues with the primary packaging material for vials in one batch.
READ FULL STORY
A senior citizen gets his Covid-19 vaccine shot at a government hospital in a village near Ajmer, Rajasthan. (File photo)
A senior citizen gets his Covid-19 vaccine shot at a government hospital in a village near Ajmer, Rajasthan. (File photo)
india news

Rajasthan bans public celebration of Holi, Shab-e-Baraat as Covid cases rise

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:56 AM IST
The two festivals are falling on March 28 and 29, and the decision has been taken amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. As per the order issued by the home department, no events can be held on public grounds, parks, markets, and religious place on Holi and Shab-e-Baraat
READ FULL STORY
Close
People being screened as they wait to give swab samples for Covid-19 tests at GB road in Thane on Tuesday, March 23. (Photo by Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
People being screened as they wait to give swab samples for Covid-19 tests at GB road in Thane on Tuesday, March 23. (Photo by Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
india news

India logs 53,476 Covid-19 fresh cases, highest daily spike in 5 months

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Following the grim figures since the last few weeks, the central government on Tuesday decided to open vaccination for everyone above 45 years of age from April 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is a remote possibility that IAF’s Air Chief RKS Bhadauria could flag off the nine Rafale fighter jets scheduled to leave from France next month (Dassault Aviation/A Boissaye)
There is a remote possibility that IAF’s Air Chief RKS Bhadauria could flag off the nine Rafale fighter jets scheduled to leave from France next month (Dassault Aviation/A Boissaye)
india news

3 Rafale fighters landing next week, 9 more in April to add to IAF’s firepower

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:51 AM IST
The IAF’s combat capability in India’s eastern flank will get more teeth when the Hasimara airbase in West Bengal is activated next month with the induction of at least five Rafales
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of AstraZeneca's vaccine, are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune. (REUTERS)
Vials of AstraZeneca's vaccine, are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune. (REUTERS)
india news

India to temporary hold all big exports of AstraZeneca shot, including to COVAX

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The move will also affect supplies to the GAVI/WHO-backed global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, through which 64 lower-income countries are supposed to get doses from SII, the programme's procurement and distributing partner UNICEF told Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health department worker takes a sample for Covid-19 in Ludhiana, Punjab. (HT archive)
A health department worker takes a sample for Covid-19 in Ludhiana, Punjab. (HT archive)
india news

Double mutant variant of Sars-CoV-2 detected in India: What it could mean

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:34 AM IST
The variant carries mutations that include those denoted by E484Q and L452R, which have separately been linked to characteristics that make the virus spread more readily and defeat, to some extent, immunity from a vaccine or past infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi constituents have so far stood firmly behind Anil Deshmukh.(HT File Photo)
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi constituents have so far stood firmly behind Anil Deshmukh.(HT File Photo)
india news

Anil Deshmukh writes to Uddhav Thackeray to probe corruption charges against him

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The Maharashtra home minister has been accused by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh of running a “money collection scheme” through the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP supporters of BJP candidate from Tollygunge constituency Babul Supriyo during his election campaign ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata.(PTI)
BJP supporters of BJP candidate from Tollygunge constituency Babul Supriyo during his election campaign ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata.(PTI)
india news

HT news updates: Campaigning for Phase 1 of assembly polls in Bengal ends today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. (HT archive)
The Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. (HT archive)
india news

EC supports electoral bonds, seeks transparency: Here's what it told SC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:14 AM IST
The submission of the poll body came at a crucial juncture during the court’s hearing of a plea moved by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms seeking stay on sale of electoral bonds from April 1 to 10 ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, March 23. (PTI)
Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, March 23. (PTI)
india news

Rain, thunderstorm likely over central India today, says IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:05 AM IST
A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 27. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the Centre's decision to deport illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants to Myanmar.(HT File Photo)
The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the Centre's decision to deport illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants to Myanmar.(HT File Photo)
india news

Supreme Court to hear petition seeking to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:27 AM IST
The intervention application has been filed by Mohammad Salimullah, a Rohingya refugee, through advocate Prashant Bhushan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new variant of Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in seven states, and especially in high numbers in Maharashtra.(Reuters Photo)
The new variant of Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in seven states, and especially in high numbers in Maharashtra.(Reuters Photo)
india news

'Double mutant' variant of Sars-CoV-2 found: All you need to know about it

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:51 AM IST
This new variant is in addition to the three other "variants of concern" (VOCs) - first noticed in the UK, South Africa and Brazil. The "double mutant" variant confers immune escape and increased infectivity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved