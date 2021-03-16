Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn MPs give notice to discuss Bank employees stir

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Jha has given a notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the strike and agitation of bank employees against the proposed privatisation of government banks.

"This House agrees to suspend the listed business on March 16 to discuss the strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation," read the notice.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar constituency Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation".

After a stormy budget session week due to the din over the hike in fuel prices, the two Houses of Parliament returned to function normally from Monday.