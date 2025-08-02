Parliament logjam continues as Opposition parties push for SIR debate

The INDIA bloc has intensified its protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, with eight Opposition parties writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday to push a special discussion on the issue even as their protests threatened to derail the remaining part of the monsoon session. Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts the proceedings of the House on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

“We… express deep concern over the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar, especially a few months before the state assembly elections. This is unprecedented. The EC has indicated that similar exercises will soon be undertaken across the country. Given the widespread apprehension about the transparency, timing and intent of this process, the matter requires the urgent attention of the House,” said the letter signed by representatives of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the DMK, the Trinamool Congress, the NCP (SP), the Shiv Sena (UBT), the RJD and the RSP.

The letter highlighted the Opposition’s consistent efforts to raise the issue during the ongoing session and in several interactions with the central government. “While the government has stated its willingness to discuss all issues, including this one, no date has yet been fixed for such a discussion,” it said.

Opposition leaders have been holding demonstrations in the Parliament complex seeking a discussion on the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

On Friday, too, the Rajya Sabha failed to function, with Opposition leaders like TMC’s Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghosh, Derek O’Brien, Tiruchi Siva (DMK), and Sanjay Singh (AAP) staging protests in the Well of the House.

In the morning session, deputy chairman said he received 30 adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussion on SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, impact of the US decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, and mass layoffs in the Indian IT sector, among others.

Harviansh said that since the notices do not conform to the detailed directions given by the Chair, they were declined. The move triggered protests by Opposition members who raised slogans and stood in the aisle.

The Chair then allowed Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) to speak, who also sought a discussion on SIR, but was denied permission since the matter is sub judice. The Chair’s repeated efforts to ensure smooth functioning went in vain, and the proceedings were adjourned within 11 minutes. Similar protests hit the afternoon session too.

The government, for its part, has blamed the Opposition for trying to “politicise the issue of electoral reforms”.

“They know that the issue of SIR is subjudice, they know that the ECI being a constitutional body cannot be discussed in the House. Yet, they are trying to politicise an issue which is essentially a reform that all political parties have sought,” a senior government functionary aware of the matter said.

Multiple BJP leaders said various political parties have petitioned the ECI for cleaning up the electoral rolls and ensuring that there is no duplication of names, inadvertent deletions or inclusion of bogus names.

A party leader from Bihar said even in the past SIR of the electoral roles have been conducted, but it was for the first time that the issue is being politicised “with a view to discredit the poll panel”.

“Every party has a polling agent present at every booth. These people are responsible for ensuring the sanctity of the voters list and are familiar with the process that is followed for ensuring that only eligible votes are included. If they find irregularities in the voters list, they should flag it to the election commission instead of creating a false narrative about the exercise,” the leader said.

Responding to a question on whether the ruling side will reach any compromise with the Opposition for a discussion on SIR in Parliament, the first functionary quoted above said the government will stick to parliamentary procedures and norms.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said, “Modi-Shah government have not allowed a debate in the last nine years in Parliament on an issue raised by the Opposition. Last one was Nov 2016 on demonetization. Parliament is supreme. Nothing is out of bounds to discus. Skittish coalition looking for excuses to flee from Parliament.”