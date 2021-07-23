Parliament monsoon session 2021 live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday over Pegasus ruckus
A day after high-voltage protests were seen in Parliament, opposition parties on Friday are likely to continue objecting to the alleged targeting of phones by the government using Pegasus spyware. The Day 5 of the monsoon session is likely to witness discussions on The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.
According to the Lok Sabha website, at least 20 questions will be asked to the MPs from holding charge of ministries of AYUSH, earth sciences, environment, forest and climate change, health and family welfare, information and broadcasting; science and technology, textiles, women and child development.
The health ministry is also expected to answer questions on India's Covid-19 vaccination strategy for the country's population and the likely third wave.
However, opposition parties have stated that they will lodge their objection to the government's alleged involvement in snooping on 38 Indian journalists, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa and two sitting Union ministers.
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:06 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day over uproar by opposition on snooping row
Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day following uproar by the opposition over the Pegasus snooping issue, reports PTI.
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 12:51 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 12:26 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday
Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday amid uproar and protests in the House over 'Pegasus Project' media report and other issues.
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 12:14 PM
'My phone was tapped': Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament
Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe into the matter. Addressing reporters at Vijay Chowk, he also demanded the resignation of the home minister.
He said all his phones have been tapped and his friends informed by intelligence people that this is being done.
"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka..," he told reporters.
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 11:58 AM
Not the time to do politics: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya
PM has said many times not to politicise vaccination programme. It's our aim to vaccinate every 18+ citizen in the country. This is not the time to do politics: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 11:39 AM
TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha
TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of monsoon session after motion passed in House
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 11:33 AM
'Deeply distressed': RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on ruckus in Parliament
I'm deeply distressed by the course of events in House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces. Such actions are clear assault on our Parliamentary democracy: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 11:24 AM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12pm
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs.
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 11:19 AM
Only word for use of Pegasus is ‘treason’: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the only word for use of Pegasus is ‘treason’ and called for the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah.
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 10:25 AM
Congress MPs continue protest over Pegasus
Congress MPs protesting against #PegasusSnoopGate at Parliament House on Friday
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 10:24 AM
CPI(M) MP gives suspension of business notice over Pegasus
CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 09:24 AM
Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over three farm laws.
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 08:25 AM
Government to introduce two bills in Lok Sabha
The Day 5 of the monsoon session is likely to witness discussions on The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.