Parliament monsoon session day 11 LIVE: BJP wants both Houses to be Oppn-free, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: On Monday, day 11 of the monsoon session, the Lok Sabha is likely to discuss price rise, while the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the issue on Tuesday. No meaningful discussion was possible in the first two weeks of the session amid massive protests by the opposition against the government over a host of issues.

Also, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, who triggered massive outrage with his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remarks for President Droupadi Murmu – he later apologised – on Sunday wrote to Speaker Om Birla, demanding that Union minister Smriti Irani apologise for not using ‘President’ before Murmu's name while attacking the Congress over Chowdhary's statement.