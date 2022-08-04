Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress-led Oppn likely to raise issue of sealing of Herald House

Monsoon session day 14 LIVE: Today is the fourteenth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, which commenced on July 18 and is scheduled to conclude on August 12. While the session has, thus far, seen protests by the opposition over a host of issues, today's proceedings are likely to be dominated by the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) sealing of the Herald House a day ago, in connection with the National Herald case, in which the agency has questioned both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.