Parliament LIVE: Rahul Gandhi says debate not allowed in Houses
- Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Both Houses have been witnessing frequent disruptions from opposition members, initially over price rise and now over the alleged misused of probe agencies.
Monsoon Session 2022: Parliament passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill amid disruptions due to protests by Congress and other opposition members over alleged misuse of central investigative agencies. The 14th day of the Monsoon Session saw sloganeering by opposition members while Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of ED summons and accused the Central government of misusing central agencies.
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 10:55 AM
Kharge wears black in protest against price rise, unemployment
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wore a black kurta and turban in protest against price rise and unemployment.
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 10:27 AM
Rahul Gandhi says finance minister has zero understanding of economy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she is talking about is something else. I don't think the Finance Minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece."
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 09:56 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India is witnessing the death of democracy as the government is not allowing debates in both Houses of the Parliament.
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 09:37 AM
Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS to discuss India-China border issue
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border issue, stating that the "Union Government should clarify its stance on restoration of status quo ante prevailing on the LAC prior to May 5, 2020 and progress made pursuant thereto".