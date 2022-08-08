Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: Congress MP Tagore moves notice in Lok Sabha to discuss unemployment
Monsoon session 2022 LIVE updates: The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament has entered its final week, and though the session is scheduled to conclude on August 12, there are reports that it may be called off earlier.
Throughout the session, which began on July 18, the government and opposition have been at loggerheads over a host of issues, including inflation, alleged misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders, etc. During the second week, as many as 24 MPs (20 from Rajya Sabha and 4 from Lok Sabha) were suspended. However, the suspension of the Lok Sabha members – all from Congress – was later revoked.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 10:45 AM
LS speaker Om Birla meets outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence.
-
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 10:29 AM
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to get farewell today
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will get a farewell today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a memento to Naidu and a book chronicling his journey as the V-P and chairperson of Rajya Sabha
-
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 09:25 AM
Congress MP moves notice in Lok Sabha over unemployment
Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion notice to discuss unemployment.