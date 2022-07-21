Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE: Adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss ED misuse

Day 3 of the monsoon session of Parliament saw forced adjournments as Opposition parties continued their demands to discuss price rise and GST on some items of daily use. Opposition parties also held a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament to press their demands. Union minister Piyush Goyal said the government is not running away from debate and the issues can be taken up once finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid-19.

The fourth day is expected to bring more drama as Congress will protest outside the Parliament against the scheduled appearance of party president Sonia Gandhi before the Enforcement Directorate for inquiry in connection to the National Herald money laundering case.