Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE: Adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss ED misuse
- Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to conduct any significant business since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.
Day 3 of the monsoon session of Parliament saw forced adjournments as Opposition parties continued their demands to discuss price rise and GST on some items of daily use. Opposition parties also held a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament to press their demands. Union minister Piyush Goyal said the government is not running away from debate and the issues can be taken up once finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid-19.
The fourth day is expected to bring more drama as Congress will protest outside the Parliament against the scheduled appearance of party president Sonia Gandhi before the Enforcement Directorate for inquiry in connection to the National Herald money laundering case.
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 09:10 AM
Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'misuse of ED'
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the misuse of Enforcement Directorate".